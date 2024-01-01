English
Politico: UAE Harnesses AI and Immigration Reforms to Lead in Emerging Technologies

Shafaqna English- The UAE is aggressively positioning itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, using bold reforms and strategic investments to future-proof its economy, as reported by Politico.

The nation has launched initiatives like the Falcon open-source AI model, while welcoming global talent through immigration and business-friendly policies. These efforts aim to attract innovation and drive economic diversification beyond oil dependency.

By aligning with global trends and addressing regional challenges, the UAE emphasizes “geoeconomics” to ensure long-term prosperity and global competitiveness.

Source: Politico

www.shafaqna.com

