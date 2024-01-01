HC: Growing Threat of Kessler Syndrome Imperils Space Exploration

Shafaqna English- The rise in orbital debris has intensified concerns about Kessler Syndrome, which could jeopardize future space activities, as Houston Chronicle wrote.

Efforts to curb the accumulation of nearly 6,000 tons of space junk are underway, with NASA and ESA collaborating on debris removal missions. The increasing density of material in orbit raises the risk of cascading collisions, potentially rendering Earth’s orbit unusable for satellites and exploration.

International coordination remains crucial to mitigating this growing threat and ensuring the sustainability of space operations.

Source: Houston Chronicle

