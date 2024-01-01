Germany plans to extend border controls to combat illegal migration

Shafaqna English- Germany plans to extend border controls beyond March 2025 as part of efforts to combat illegal migration.

“Our comprehensive measures to limit irregular migration and combat smuggling crime are working,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

“We need these controls until the protection of the EU’s external borders is significantly increased,” she added.

In September, Germany expanded border controls in the east and south to include the west and north for six months, citing irregular migration, cross-border crime, and terrorist threats.

