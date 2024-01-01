In New Year’s Message, Guterres urges countries to reduce emissions

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a message for the New Year on Monday calling on countries to reduce emissions and exit this road to ruin.

Reflecting on 2024, he stated that “hope has been hard to find”, with wars causing enormous pain, suffering, and displacement, and inequalities and divisions fuelling tensions and mistrust.

“And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat,” he said.

The Secretary-General noted that the top 10 hottest years on record have occurred in the past decade.

“This is climate breakdown — in real-time. We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose,” he said.

“In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions, and supporting the transition to a renewable future. It is essential — and it is possible.”

Source: News.un.org

