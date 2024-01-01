English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

In New Year’s Message, Guterres urges countries to reduce emissions

0

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a message for the New Year on Monday calling on countries to reduce emissions and exit this road to ruin.

Reflecting on 2024, he stated that “hope has been hard to find”, with wars causing enormous pain, suffering, and displacement, and inequalities and divisions fuelling tensions and mistrust.

“And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat,” he said.

The Secretary-General noted that the top 10 hottest years on record have occurred in the past decade.

“This is climate breakdown — in real-time. We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose,” he said.

“In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions, and supporting the transition to a renewable future. It is essential — and it is possible.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Chief: Global solidarity key to future pandemic preparedness

leila yazdani

UN: Guterres called for decisive global action to eliminate chemical weapons

nafiseh yazdani

Guterres: World leaders must take immediate steps to safeguard people from climate chaos

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief warns of disappearing women’s rights worldwide

leila yazdani

Guterres urges countries to make peace with nature

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: One-third of Myanmar population in dire need of humanitarian assistance

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.