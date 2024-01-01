English
International Shia News Agency
MCB: Islamophobic hate crimes surge in UK

Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain is deeply alarmed by the sharp increases in Islamophobic hate crimes over the past year, with offenses doubling in some areas.

Greater Manchester Police reported a spike in Islamophobic offenses from an average of 39 per month to 85 in August 2024, while West Yorkshire Police recorded a similar rise from 39 per month to 94 during the same period.

These figures highlight the systemic neglect of Islamophobia as a form of racism and underscore the urgent need for decisive government action.
The MCB has expressed serious concerns about the government’s approach to tackling hate crime and racism more broadly.

Source: Muslim Council of Britain 

www.shafaqna.com

