Yemen: Breathing new life into war-damaged ancient buildings in Sana’a

Shafaqna English- Harbiya al-Hamiry, a Yemeni heritage engineer has a special connection to Sana’a, whose war-damaged buildings she is helping to restore, as part of a UNESCO-supported initiative.

“There is a common language between me and the buildings. In every house, I try to preserve. I feel that the city is grateful to me, and I am grateful to the city because it has taught me a lot”, says Yemeni engineer Harbia Al-Himiary, describing her relationship with the Yemeni capital.

Ms. Al-Himiary has been striving since childhood to achieve her dream of preserving the heritage of Sana’a, and ensuring “the continuity of our history, one of the greatest civilizations.”

Source: News.un.org

