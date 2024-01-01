Canary Islands see Christmas surge in migrant arrivals

Shafaqna English- More than 1,700 people arrived on Spain’s Canary Islands over the Christmas period, with over 500 people rescued at sea.

In 2024, the islands have seen more than 45,000 migrants arrive, with many fleeing conflict and instability across Africa.

Source: Info Migrants

