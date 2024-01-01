English
Canary Islands see Christmas surge in migrant arrivals

Shafaqna English- More than 1,700 people arrived on Spain’s Canary Islands over the Christmas period, with over 500 people rescued at sea.

In 2024, the islands have seen more than 45,000 migrants arrive, with many fleeing conflict and instability across Africa.

More than 1,700 irregular migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands over the Christmas holidays, over 500 of whom needed rescue at sea, according to a report by Spanish state broadcaster TVE on Sunday (December 29).

In 2024, the Atlantic islands, which are located roughly 100 kilometers from the North African coast at their closest point, have recorded at total of over 45,000 arrivals, the daily El Mundo newspaper reported, citing data from local government authorities.

