Saudi Arabia: 35% jump in the rate of Umrah pilgrims during the third quarter of 2024

Shafaqna English- The total number of foreign and domestic Umrah pilgrims, reached 6,254,751 during the third quarter of 2024, representing a 35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

This was revealed in the Umrah Statistics Report, published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Sunday.

Male pilgrims accounted for 57.4 % of the total pilgrims while females constituted 42.6 % of the total pilgrims. Saudi nationals made up 10.7 % of all Umrah pilgrims during this quarter. The report indicated that the total number of foreign Umrah performers stood at 3,348,512, recording a 29.2 % increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. Among them, males accounted for 51% with 1,707,514 pilgrims and females made up 49% with 1,638,743 pilgrims.

Source: Saudi Gazette 

