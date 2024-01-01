English
UN: Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily mine-affected countries

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) warns of the landmine threat in Afghanistan.

In a statement released Sunday, UNAMA highlighted the disproportionate impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance on children, who make up the majority of victims.

The mission called for urgent action to address the ongoing threat, which it said claims lives daily.

Earlier, the HaloTrust mine clearance agency said more than 65 square kilometers of Afghanistan’s territory was contaminated with improvised explosive devices, making it among the four most severely mined countries.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan has been one of the countries with the highest rate of landmines and explosives left over from the war for many years, and many people, especially children, have been killed in different parts of the country.

