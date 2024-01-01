In the third quarter of 2024, the amount of cash credit provided by According to a statement released by the CBI, inate banks increased by 11.6 percent to 72.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($55.45 billion), compared to 65.1 trillion Iraqi dinars ($49.65 billion) in the same period in 2023, according to a statement released by the CBI.

In comparison to 16. third quarter of 2023, the CBI reported that deposits in private banks operating in Iraq increased by 14 percent to 18.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($14.26 billion) in the third quarter of 2024.

Source:IraqiNews.com