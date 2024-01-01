Yahoo: Toronto’s Halal and Kosher Food Banks Struggle to Meet Surging Demand

Shafaqna English- Toronto’s food banks offering halal, kosher, and plant-based options are grappling with unprecedented demand, driven by a surging cost of living and increased food insecurit, as Yahoo News reported.

The Toronto Vegetarian Food Bank, Muslim Welfare Canada, and Chasdei Kaduri Jewish Food Bank are seeing record-breaking visits as more residents, including international students and families, turn to these services. These organizations cater to specific cultural and dietary needs, emphasizing dignity and respect for personal values. However, a 38% increase in food bank visits citywide since last year has stretched resources thin, leading to waitlists for the first time.

Donations from local communities remain vital to sustaining these efforts, especially during peak holiday seasons. Leaders stress the importance of ensuring diverse dietary needs are met, as more families struggle to access essentials like plant-based proteins, halal-certified items, and kosher goods. Despite rising demand, these food banks aim to maintain their mission of supporting Toronto’s vulnerable communities with compassion and care.

Source: Yahoo News

