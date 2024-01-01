English
Nature: How AI is Decoding Ancient Texts and Rewriting History

Shafaqna English- AI technologies are revolutionizing the study of ancient texts, helping researchers read documents once considered unreadable, such as the papyri from Herculaneum, destroyed in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. By using neural networks, AI can decipher faint or damaged inscriptions, allowing scholars to read, analyze, and even reconstruct lost languages and texts, as Nature wrote.

The Vesuvius Challenge showcases how AI can make the unreadable legible, with deep learning revealing Greek texts unseen for 2,000 years. Researchers are now decoding archives too vast for human scholars, reconstructing crumbling documents, and even translating rare and extinct languages.

By automating pattern recognition and analysis, AI is opening new avenues for historical discovery, fundamentally altering the scope of questions researchers can ask about the ancient world.

Source: Nature 

