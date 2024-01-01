What is the position of Lady Mary (SA) in Islamic tradition?

Virgin Birth

Maryam (SA) is celebrated for the miraculous birth of Jesus (Isa) while remaining a virgin. This event is detailed in the Quran, particularly in Surah Maryam (Chapter 19), which is named after her.

Chosen and Pure

Maryam (SA) is considered one of the purest and most righteous women in history. The Quran states that she was chosen above all women of all nations, emphasizing her exceptional virtue and piety.

Titles and Honors

Maryam (SA) is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran. She is also given several titles in the Quran, including:

al-Qānitah : The one who submits to God.

: The one who submits to God. al-Sājidah : The one who prostrates in worship.

: The one who prostrates in worship. al-Muṣṭafā : The chosen one.

: The chosen one. al-Ṣiddīqah: The truthful one.

Role in Islamic Eschatology

Maryam (SA) is also respected in Islamic eschatology, and it is believed that she will be one of the first people to enter Paradise.

Verses in the Quran

There are several verses in the Quran that mention and honor Maryam (SA), highlighting her obedience to God, her faith, and her role as the mother of Jesus.

Maryam (SA)’s story is recounted with great reverence and respect, and she serves as a model of faith, purity, and devotion for Muslims.