The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Eating Food Cooked With Steam From Non-Zabiha Meat

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on the question regarding “eating food cooked with steam from non-zabiha meat.”

Question: Is it permissible to eat halal food that has been cooked with steam from non-zabiha meat?

Answer: It is not permissible, and that food is impure because it has mixed with water and steam from impure meat and has become impure “najs”.

Source: Shafaqna.com