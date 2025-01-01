English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Eating Food Cooked With Steam From Non-Zabiha Meat

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on the question regarding “eating food cooked with steam from non-zabiha meat.”

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to eat halal food that has been cooked with steam from non-zabiha meat?

Answer: It is not permissible, and that food is impure because it has mixed with water and steam from impure meat and has become impure “najs”.

