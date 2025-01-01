Ayatollah Shabiri Zanjani’s Fatwa on Obligation of Seeking Treatment for Prolonging Life

Shafaqna English- His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani has responded to a question regarding the necessity of treating an illness.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: I have an incurable disease, but I have no desire to pursue treatment to prolong my life. Is this considered a sin?

Answer:If the patient’s life depends on treatment, it is obligatory for them to seek it, unless the pain and suffering associated with the treatment, or the challenges that may arise afterward, lead to a state of extreme distress or hopelessness.

