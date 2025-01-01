English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Activities related to digital currencies”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Buying, Selling, and Engaging in Digital Currency Activities like Bitcoin”.

According to Shafaqna, in the third volume of his Tawzih al-Masail, Ayatollah Sistani provides the following ruling on “buying, selling, and engaging in activities related to digital currencies or virtual money (such as Bitcoin)”:

Ruling:
Buying, selling, and engaging in activities related to digital currencies or virtual money (such as Bitcoin) is subject to suspension, and individuals are advised to refer to another qualified jurist, adhering to the principle of al-A’lam al-Faqih (the most knowledgeable jurist). However, it is not permissible to donate or lend these currencies.

Additionally, if there are legal regulations regarding the buying, selling, or mining of cryptocurrencies, one is not permitted to violate these laws. Unauthorized use of electricity or similar resources for cryptocurrency mining incurs financial liability.

