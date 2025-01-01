English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

Consuming Forbidden Animal Parts as Medicine / Response of Ayatollah Makarem

0

Shafaqna English– His Eminence Ayatollah Makarem has provided a response to a question regarding the consumption of forbidden animal parts as medicine.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question:
Some doctors recommend consuming animal testicles to strengthen sperm in their patients. Is it permissible to buy, sell, and use this substance?

Answer:
If, based on the judgment of trustworthy and knowledgeable doctors, it is the only available remedy for the mentioned illness and there is no lawful alternative, there is no issue in using it.

Source:  Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

What is the ruling on dealing with goods which are confiscated from smugglers? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

Should fluctuations in currency value be considered for paying back debts? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

Can individuals take physical actions for the purpose of prohibiting bad? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s view on using electric shock before slaughter of the animals

AH

When is the right time to pay Zakat for grapes, raisins, and dates? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

Abbas2 Abbas2

If a fetus is aborted what happens to its Diyah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

AH

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.