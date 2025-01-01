Consuming Forbidden Animal Parts as Medicine / Response of Ayatollah Makarem

Shafaqna English– His Eminence Ayatollah Makarem has provided a response to a question regarding the consumption of forbidden animal parts as medicine.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question:

Some doctors recommend consuming animal testicles to strengthen sperm in their patients. Is it permissible to buy, sell, and use this substance?

Answer:

If, based on the judgment of trustworthy and knowledgeable doctors, it is the only available remedy for the mentioned illness and there is no lawful alternative, there is no issue in using it.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com