Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on the question regarding “Suicide.”

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to commit suicide to avoid sin?

Answer: Suicide is forbidden and is considered one of the major sins.

Related Fatwa

Question: I want to know the views of Islam and other divine religions regarding suicide.

Answer: It is forbidden.

Source: Shafaqna Persian