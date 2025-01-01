The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa about Renting Womb of a Woman from People of Book

Shafaqna English– His Eminence Ayatollah Makarem has provided a ruling regarding the practice of renting the womb of a woman from the People of the Book.
According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:
Question: What is the ruling on placing the fertilized egg, formed by a woman and her husband, into the womb of a woman from the People of the Book (such as a Christian, Jewish, etc.) or a Zoroastrian? 2. If this is permissible, how is the issue of the purity of the wombs justified according to Islamic law?
Answer: There is no issue with this practice, and the child born from it is considered to be Muslim.
