The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Eating Lobster, Crab and Calamari

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has responded to a question regarding the consumption of foods such as “lobster,” “crab” and “calamari.”

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question:

What is the ruling on eating the meat of crab, lobster, calamari (squid), and shellfish? Is there a specific type of these that may be permissible to eat?

Answer:

All of them are forbidden to eat.