The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa about Fasting in One’s Former Homeland

Shafaqna English– His Eminence Ayatollah Makarem has provided a ruling regarding fasting in one’s former homeland.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: A person has emigrated from their homeland for several years. What is their duty regarding fasting when they travel back there for a few days?

Answer: If a person has lived in a place that was their homeland but has now turned away from it (i.e., no longer intends to live there), even if they occasionally visit for travel or to see relatives and friends, their fast is not valid in that place. This applies whether or not they own property there, or whether or not their family and relatives live there. The only exception is if they reside in that location for three to four months each year, even if sporadically.

