Is Gender Change Problematic? / Response of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has responded to a question about gender change.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: Is changing gender problematic?

Answer: If by gender change, it is meant to surgically remove a man’s genital organ and replace it with an artificial urinary tract and genitalia, and to inject hormones to induce feminine characteristics such as facial hair loss and breast enlargement, or similarly for a woman changing gender, where an artificial male genitalia is implanted and hormones are injected to create masculine features such as breast reduction and facial hair growth, this does not constitute a real change of gender, and the religious rulings for the person do not change. Additionally, since this involves uncovering and touching the private parts, it is not permissible.

However, if the intention is to change the internal and external reproductive organs that differentiate men and women, this in itself is not problematic, provided that there are no additional unlawful actions involved. But as of now, this process has not been fully realized, and what has been done so far is only a superficial change, which does not affect the religious rulings.

It is worth mentioning that in cases where there is a congenital abnormality in the reproductive organs, it is permissible to reveal a concealed male organ in a person with a feminine appearance but lacking internal male reproductive organs, or vice versa, to remove an external male organ from a woman who has female internal reproductive organs.

This in itself is not problematic and does not amount to a gender change. However, if it involves unlawful looking or touching, it is only permissible if there is a necessity, or if refraining would cause significant hardship.