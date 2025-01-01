English
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s Fatwa on “Begging Without Poverty”

Shafaqna English- His Eminence Ayatollah Subhani has responded to a question regarding “begging without poverty.”

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: If a person collects a large amount of money through asking and begging, does this constitute a forbidden act? And does this person become the owner of the money?

Answer: Asking and begging are highly discouraged, and if the person is not truly poor, they do not become the owner of the money. And Allah (SWT) knows best.

