What Happens to Deposits After Divorce? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered questions regarding the handling of deposits and trusts.
According to Shafaqna, the text of the questions and answers is as follows:
Question 1: Is it permissible to interfere with a trust and then replace it with something similar?
Answer: It is not permissible to interfere with a trust without the permission of the owner.
Question 2: If a married couple has exchanged gifts or deposits, what should be done with those gifts after divorce?
Answer: The trusts and gifts should be returned to their rightful owner.
Two additional questions about trusts:
Question 3: If a person damages someone else’s trust while asleep, are they responsible for the damage?
Answer: They must compensate for the damage or seek forgiveness from the owner.
Question 4: Is a deposit or trust considered a contract or a unilateral act? And can a guarantee condition be applied to it?
Answer: A trust is a contract, and it is not possible to apply a guarantee condition to it. The person holding the trust is liable if they are negligent or cause harm to it.
