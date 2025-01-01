Is Someone Who Does Not Pay Apartment Charge Considered to be in Debt? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei has responded to a question about paying the apartment charge.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: Is someone who lives in an apartment but does not pay the apartment charge considered to be in debt?

Answer: If the actions that are customary for the building or stipulated in the contract, such as cleaning the building or the electricity costs for the hallway, are carried out, the person is obligated to pay their share. If they do not, they are considered to be in debt.

