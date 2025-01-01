Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Thinkers

Shafaqna English- Among non-Muslim thinkers, some have judged Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with a sincere and truthful perspective, while others have done so out of animosity and hostility. Some biased thinkers, who criticize the religion of Muhammad (PBUH), also criticize and question his character. Although Islam encourages the critique of religion and thoughtful reflection on religious matters, provided it is done with fairness and honesty, it strongly opposes ignorant and hostile criticism of religion and its prophets. In fact, Islam condemns anti-religious and anti-Islamic literature as books of misguidance and prohibits their reading for those with insufficient religious knowledge.[1]

On the other hand, many non-Muslim thinkers, acknowledging the undeniable truth of Islam, have praised Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as he truly deserves. They portray him as a complete individual, a truthful and compassionate leader, who selflessly devoted himself to establishing the greatest divine faith and guiding humanity toward salvation.

To emphasize the positive views held by many thinkers, it is insightful to consider the opinions of contemporary leaders who received letters from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) inviting them to Islam.

Heraclius (Emperor of Rome), in his response to a letter from Muhammad (PBUH), wrote: “I invited people to believe in your prophethood, but they did not comply. Had they obeyed, it would have been far better for them. I wish I could be in your presence to serve you and wash your feet.” The Emperor then sent gifts along with his reply, expressing his sincere respect and faith in Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).[2]

Negus, the King of Abyssinia, in response to the Prophet’s (PBUH) letter, declared his faith and devotion, acknowledging him as the “Promised Prophet” foretold in the holy scriptures. He then sent special gifts to the Prophet (PBUH) as a mark of his respect.[3]

However, among both ancient and modern Western thinkers, a wide range of views on Muhammad (PBUH) and his message have emerged. George Bernard Shaw (1856–1950), the famous Irish writer and Nobel Laureate in Literature (1925), says of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): “He should be called the savior of humanity. I believe that if a man like him were to govern in the modern era, he would solve its problems through peace and friendship. He was the greatest man to have ever walked the earth. He called people to religion, founded a civilization, built a nation, established ethics, and created a vibrant and powerful society that would carry out his teachings in practice, completely transforming the world of human thought and behavior forever. His name is Muhammad. He was born in 570 CE in Arabia, began his mission to invite people to the true religion (Islam) at the age of forty, and passed away at sixty-three. In just 23 years of prophethood, he led people to worship the One God, freeing them from tribal wars and guiding them to national unity. He steered people from excess and intoxication to moderation and piety, from lawlessness to an organized life, and from decadence to the highest standards of moral excellence. Humanity has never seen such a complete transformation from a single individual or place before or after the Prophet of Islam.”[4]

Michael Hart, in his famous book The 100: A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History, writes about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): “This unique combination of secular and religious influence is what I believe allows Muhammad to be considered the most influential person in human history.”[5]

Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Renowned Thinkers

Edward Gibbon and Simon Ockley, in their book History of the Saracen Empire (Easterners/Islamic World), argue that “the greatest success in Muhammad’s life was achieved solely through moral strength.” This refers to the exceptional ethics of the Prophet (PBUH), for which he himself stated that he was sent as a prophet to perfect these moral qualities.[6]

Alphonse de Lamartine writes: “Who dares compare a great man of history with Muhammad?”[7]

John William Draper, in his work History of the Conflict Between Religion and Science, states that Muhammad is “the man who has had the greatest impact on mankind.”[8]

Washington Irving adds: “In his personal dealings, he was just. He treated friends and strangers, the rich and the poor, the powerful and the weak with fairness.”

Voltaire, the renowned French philosopher, asserts that Muhammad was “certainly a very great man, and he also raised other great men.”

Karen Armstrong, in her influential works on Islam, describes Muhammad as “a peace-seeker who risked his life and lost his closest companions.”

Major Leonard also writes: “If ever there was a man who found God on earth, who dedicated his life to the love of God with pure and sacred zeal, without a doubt and with certainty, that man was the Prophet of Arabia.”

Leo Tolstoy stresses: “I am one of those who admire Prophet Muhammad, whom God chose to convey the final message and serve as the last prophet.”

Cornelio Ramakrishna Rao similarly notes: “The perfect model for human life is Muhammad: Muhammad the warrior, Muhammad the merchant, Muhammad the statesman, Muhammad the orator, Muhammad the reformer…”

Gustave Le Bon, the French sociologist, concludes: “It can be said that Muhammad is one of the greatest men history has ever witnessed.”

Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Renowned Thinkers

Alphonse de Lamartine, the famous French poet and writer, states: “If greatness is measured by the nobility of purpose, the scarcity of resources, and the achievement of remarkable results, who among the great men of history can compare to Muhammad? The most renowned men have only created armies, laws, and dominions. If we do not say that what they established amounts to nothing, we must admit that they created nothing more than material power, which often collapses in the blink of an eye. This man, however, not only moved armies, laws, kingdoms, peoples, and dynasties, but also stirred millions of people, one-third of the world’s population, or even more. He transformed places of worship, gods, religions, beliefs, thoughts, and souls. His patience in victory, his lofty ambition that was entirely dedicated to a single belief, his countless prayers, his intimate whispers with God, his death and his triumph after death, are all signs of unwavering faith. Muhammad was a religious teacher, a social reformer, a spiritual moral leader, the embodiment of executing affairs, a loyal friend, a delightful companion, a devoted husband, and a loving father. He possessed all these qualities. There is no other man in history who excels in each of these aspects of life or even matches him. Only a truly selfless individual could have gathered such incredible virtues within themselves.”[9]

Karl Marx, in his reflections on Prophet Muhammad, writes: “The undeniable truth is that Muhammad was sent to bring a mission that was the culmination and surpassing of all previous missions.”

Alexandre Dumas, the great French poet, also believed: “Muhammad was the miracle of the East because his religion carried profound teachings, his ethics were exemplary, and his conduct was praiseworthy.”

Jean-Jacques Rousseau, the great French sociologist, also says: “Prophet Muhammad, the Messenger of Islam, had a better theory and was able to unite his political system effectively. As long as his government was in place and continued by his successors, it was a truly legitimate government, and in this regard, it was also good. In Shia Islam, figures like Ali, and states such as Persia (Iran), are examples where Islam continues to expand.” [10]

Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement from British colonial rule, writes in his book “The New India” about the Prophet (PBUH): “It is interesting to know that the best person who today without any doubt holds a place in the hearts of millions of people is ‘Muhammad.’ From here, I am convinced that it was not the sword that led so many people to embrace Islam in those days. Muhammad was highly simple in his lifestyle. Like other pious prophets, he was extremely trustworthy. His great selflessness toward his friends and followers, his courage, fearlessness, and absolute trust in God in his personal mission were defining features of Muhammad. Before all these traits, he never used the sword to remove the obstacles in his path.” [11]

