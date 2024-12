Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), described by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. Soon after his birth, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) went to live with the bedouins and his wet nurse Halima.

Living with the Bedouins | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Part 7)

Part of series: The Life Of Prophet Muhammad by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

www.shafaqna.com