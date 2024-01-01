UNRWA: Displaced people in Gaza are now battling heavy rainstorms

Shafaqna English- “Displaced people, already living through the unlivable due to the war, are now battling heavy rainstorms,” the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement.

Heavy rainstorms are adding to the misery of displaced Palestinian civilians in Gaza as Israel continues its deadly military onslaught on the enclave, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.

The UN agency said the rains had flooded over 100 tents sheltering displaced civilians and caused extensive damage in the southern city of Khan Younis.

⁠”Around 500 families still live along the Gaza shoreline,” it added.

“More regular humanitarian assistance must come into Gaza to help people stay warm this winter.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

