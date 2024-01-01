English
Space: SpaceX Concludes 2024 with Milestone Starlink Launch

Shafaqna English- SpaceX closed out a historic 2024 with its 134th Falcon 9 mission, launching 21 Starlink satellites from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on December 31 at 12:34 a.m. EST. The mission marked a record-breaking year for the company, showcasing its industry dominance in reusable rocket technology, as Space reported.

This final launch carried 13 satellites equipped with direct-to-cell connectivity, expanding the capabilities of SpaceX’s growing Starlink network. With over 6,850 active satellites now in orbit, the constellation remains the largest and most advanced global broadband system.

The mission also highlighted SpaceX’s advancements in rocket reusability, as the Falcon 9 first stage successfully completed its 16th flight before landing on a droneship. This achievement emphasizes the company’s commitment to reducing costs and increasing efficiency in space operations.

Source: Space.com 

www.shafaqna.com

