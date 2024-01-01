English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Iraq’s Cardinal Sako calls for an end to armed conflict in the Middle East

0

Shafaqna English- Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, called for an “end to armed conflict” in the Middle East, stressing the importance of peace over violence.

“With the arrival of the new year, let us turn the page on armed conflict and the destruction that has ravaged our world, especially our region. Let us set aside fear, anxiety, and despair, and welcome the new year with renewed hope for peace, stability, and tolerance… In the new year, let us carry the message of hope, seeking forgiveness through the renewal of thought and culture, and working towards the good of humanity, equality, and justice,” Sako stated.

“May the new year offer a chance to overcome hatred, violence, division, marginalization, and sectarianism, and unite on the path of goodwill and brotherhood, living as equals in freedom, dignity, and safety,” he continued. “This hope urges everyone to believe in overcoming past conflicts and suffering and to embrace values of social equality and religious tolerance.”

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope calls for Christmas ceasefire on all war fronts

nasibeh yazdani

Private banking in the Middle East continues to thrive

nasibeh yazdani

Chaldean Church Head: Iraq lost two-thirds of Christian population due to wars

leila yazdani

USA: Trump’s Defense Secretary’s books contain anti-Muslim rhetoric

leila yazdani

Britain plans to sign deals with Asian countries to stop illegal migration

leila yazdani

Data-driven tech helping to prevent impact of severe weather events

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.