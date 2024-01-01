English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

NBC: New Laws in 2025 Focus on AI, Privacy, and Education Reform

0

Shafaqna English- As 2025 begins, states across the U.S. are enacting transformative legislation. Illinois and California are leading the charge on artificial intelligence (AI), addressing issues such as unauthorized digital replicas and child safety. California will also require informed consent for AI use in entertainment and prohibit legacy college admissions starting in September, reflecting a focus on fairness and ethical innovation, as reported by NBC News.

Eight states, including Maryland and New Jersey, are introducing enhanced data privacy laws, granting consumers more transparency and restricting businesses from collecting or selling sensitive personal data unnecessarily. These measures fill a critical gap in the absence of comprehensive federal privacy regulations.

These laws showcase a proactive approach to emerging challenges, with states taking bold steps in AI oversight, consumer rights, and educational equity. Experts predict even more legislative momentum in the coming years as technology and social priorities continue to evolve.

Source: NBC News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AI Generation Beta Emerges in 2025

parniani

UN’s Chief: Humanity’s fate must not be left to algorithms

nafiseh yazdani

Human Misuse Amplifies AI Dangers

parniani

UN’s Adviser Warns of AI’s Global Divide

parniani

AI and Chips Drive India’s Growth

parniani

India: AI Boom Sparks Engineering Enrolment Surge

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.