NBC: New Laws in 2025 Focus on AI, Privacy, and Education Reform

Shafaqna English- As 2025 begins, states across the U.S. are enacting transformative legislation. Illinois and California are leading the charge on artificial intelligence (AI), addressing issues such as unauthorized digital replicas and child safety. California will also require informed consent for AI use in entertainment and prohibit legacy college admissions starting in September, reflecting a focus on fairness and ethical innovation, as reported by NBC News.

Eight states, including Maryland and New Jersey, are introducing enhanced data privacy laws, granting consumers more transparency and restricting businesses from collecting or selling sensitive personal data unnecessarily. These measures fill a critical gap in the absence of comprehensive federal privacy regulations.

These laws showcase a proactive approach to emerging challenges, with states taking bold steps in AI oversight, consumer rights, and educational equity. Experts predict even more legislative momentum in the coming years as technology and social priorities continue to evolve.

Source: NBC News

