UK: New Year’s Eve travel disrupted as railway strike

Shafaqna English- Passengers on busy rail routes in the UK have faced disruption to services on New Year’s Eve because of a strike by train managers, with more walkouts.

The RMT said sustained strike action is “the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement.”

During the two-day strike on Tuesday and Thursday, only one train per hour will run between major destinations such as London Euston and Birmingham, Manchester, and Preston, with limited service to Glasgow.

Several routes, including North Wales and Blackpool, have no Avanti services at all.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com