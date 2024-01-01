Afghanistan: Increased Pneumonia risk for children in Herat

Shafaqna English- Officials at Herat Regional Hospital report a rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly pneumonia among children, as the weather gets colder.

Around 1,000 children suffering from pneumonia visit the hospital daily for treatment, officials said.

Mirwais Abedi, the head of the pediatric department at Herat Regional Hospital, stated: “Many children do not receive timely treatment. Despite providing all the necessary facilities, we still face fatalities. Families should take their children, even if they are suffering from a common cold, to the nearest health center.”

Source: Tolo News

