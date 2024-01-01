English
Saudi Arabia: Archaeologists find ancient urban development in Baha

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has completed the third season of the archaeological excavation project at the Al-Ma’mala site in the Baha region.

The excavations uncovered evidence of urban development more than a millennium old, shedding light on the historical aspects of archaeological sites in the Kingdom.

Excavators found granite stone walls, some with mud bricks and gypsum plaster, reflecting advanced building techniques, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The walls, standing 50-120 cm high and 50-80 cm wide, demonstrate the era’s architectural skill.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

