Increased use of children in armed conflict, despite global commitments

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child was hailed as a historic agreement when it was adopted by world leaders in 1989, and it has inspired governments to pass laws protecting children from violence and exploitation. Around a decade later, a protocol prohibiting the recruitment and use of soldiers of all children under 18 years of age was adopted. To date, it has been ratified by 173 countries.

Instead of ending the practice, armed groups have increased recruitment and use of children for armed conflict purposes, from Colombia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the Lake Chad basin, Mozambique, the Sahel, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and Haiti.

