Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- What is the position of Jesus Chris (AS) in Islam?

In Islam, Jesus (referred to as Isa in Arabic) is highly revered as one of the greatest prophets. He is considered a messenger of God, born to the Virgin Mary (Maryam) through a miraculous birth. Here are some key points about his position in Islam:

Prophethood : Jesus is recognized as one of the prophets sent by God to guide the people. He is part of a line of prophets, including Abraham, Moses, and Muhammad, peace be upon them all.

Miraculous Birth : Muslims believe in the virgin birth of Jesus. Mary (Maryam) is highly esteemed and considered one of the purest women in Islam.

Miracles : Jesus performed various miracles by the will of God, such as healing the sick, raising the dead, and creating a bird from clay.

Scripture : Jesus brought the message of God to the people through the Injil (Gospel), which Muslims believe was revealed to him.

Second Coming : In Islamic eschatology, Jesus is expected to return to earth before the Day of Judgment to restore justice and defeat the false messiah (Dajjal).

Respect and Honor: Muslims hold Jesus in high regard and often add the phrase "peace be upon him" when mentioning his name, as they do for other prophets.

