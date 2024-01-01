Al-Azhar Scholar raises concerns about presence of distorted Online Versions of Quran

Shafaqna English- Abduh Al-Azhari, a scholar from Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, warns against distorted online versions of the Quran.
Al-Azhari warned against relying on unverified Quranic applications and pointed to the importance of thoroughly checking the sources of such platforms before use.
He urged users to download Quranic applications only from trusted sources approved by major centers such as Al-Azhar to ensure the accuracy of the sacred text.
“Extensive efforts have been made throughout history to preserve the Quran from distortion, and these efforts must continue in the digital age,” Al-Azhari stated.
He also highlighted the risks posed by some applications offering religious rulings (fatwas) that contradict Islamic principles. Al-Azhari advised people to seek fatwas exclusively from official religious authorities, which are readily accessible online.