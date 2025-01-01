Baghdad Welcomes New Year

Shafaqna English- People are decorating Baghdad’s streets and indulging in celebrations that light up the city.

The streets of Baghdad, including popular areas like Yarmouk and Mansour, are adorned with Christmas trees of various sizes, illuminated in vibrant colors. Restaurants, bakeries, and storefronts feature festive decorations.

Baghdadis are sharing their wishes for the coming year in unique ways. Many have written short messages expressing their hopes and dreams on cards, which they attach to decorative trees or post on boards set up by restaurant and event hall owners.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com