Muslim-friendly websites-apps blossomed in 2024

Shafaqna English- The “Halal” consumer market, which includes halal food, financial services, and other goods and services that cater to Muslims, has grown to an estimated $2 trillion globally, according to research and advisory firm Dinar Standard.

Yet a 2022 study conducted by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) found that Muslims were more likely than other faith groups to have their accounts at banks and other USA’s financial institutions closed, investigated, or otherwise challenged, with businesses effectively denying themselves access to Muslim customers.

To mitigate the impact on the business if and when another bank decided to stop working with LaunchGood, Killawi and her co-founders Chris Blauvelt and Omar Hamid made the decision to establish a network of payment providers and banks to work with. They hoped that there would no longer be one point of failure that could tank their business. When they were dumped by a bank, which continued to happen over the years, they had several backups.

Now, more than 10 years since its founding, LaunchGood has become a household name and has enabled its largely Muslim user base to raise nearly $700m. While the platform also hosts personal fundraisers, LaunchGood is better known for its emphasis on charitable giving and has enabled its users to set up an automated donation for every day of the holy Month of Ramadhan. It has become the primary gateway for many during Ramadhan, during which many Muslims donate to charities daily.

Source: Guardian

