Guardian: Muslim-Friendly Tech Rises Amid Financial Challenges & Ethical Concerns

Shafaqna English- Muslim entrepreneurs are creating tech solutions to address systemic financial discrimination and support ethical spending aligned with their community’s values, as The Guardian reports.

LaunchGood, a Muslim-focused crowdfunding platform, faced financial barriers when payment processors like Stripe severed ties due to concerns over compliance and sanctioned names. In response, Co-Founder Amany Killawi launched PayGood to provide a stable, discrimination-free payment system. Alongside PayGood, apps like Boycat and platforms like Makani Homes empower ethical spending by enabling users to boycott companies linked to human rights violations.

This wave of innovation highlights the Muslim community’s growing influence, creating tools for economic empowerment and ethical consumerism.

Source: The Guardian

