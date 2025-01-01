Pakistan: 2024 deadliest year for security forces

Shafaqna English- Security forces in Pakistan in 2024 suffered their deadliest year in almost a decade, With at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks suffered, a report shows, the Center for Research and Security Studies said in its report.

As many as 1,612 civilians and security personnel were killed, accounting for over 63% of the total casualties recorded this year. Security forces killed 934 suspected militants.

On average, nearly seven lives were lost daily. The violence took the heaviest toll on the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, followed by southwestern Balochistan Province, accounting for 94% of all fatalities and 89% of all incidents across the country.

Compared to 2023, this year witnessed over 66% surge in violence as the previous year recorded 1,533 killings and 1,462 injuries in 784 attacks.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

