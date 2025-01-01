English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Pope calls on world leaders to cancel debt of poorer nations

0
Shafaqna English- After his traditional New Year’s Day Angelus prayer, Pope Francis calls political leaders to cancel the debt of poorer nations.

 

“God is the first to forgive debts, as we always ask in the ‘Our Father,’” Pope Francis said. “The Jubilee calls us to translate this forgiveness into social terms so that no individual, family, or people is crushed by debt. I encourage leaders of nations with Christian traditions to set an example by canceling or significantly reducing the debts of the poorest countries.”

The Pope went on to extend his heartfelt thanks to all those who, in conflict-ridden areas across the globe, are working diplomatically to promote justice and peace.

“I express my deep gratitude”, he said, “to everyone who, in the many regions plagued by conflict, work toward dialogue and negotiations. Let us pray for an end to all fighting and a decisive focus on peace and reconciliation. My thoughts go to war-torn Ukraine, Gaza,  Myanmar, [North] Kivu, and so many other people in conflict.”

“Brothers and sisters,” he said, “war destroys. It always destroys! War is always a defeat. Always. I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those striving for peace.”

Source: Vatican News

Related posts

Pope prays for families worldwide suffering  consequences of war

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis appeals to stop colonizing people with weapons

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis appeals for courage to transform world

nasibeh yazdani

Pope calls for Christmas ceasefire on all war fronts

nasibeh yazdani

Pope describes war as human defeat

nasibeh yazdani

Pope appreciates a phrase from his meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.