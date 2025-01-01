Pope calls on world leaders to cancel debt of poorer nations

“God is the first to forgive debts, as we always ask in the ‘Our Father,’” Pope Francis said. “The Jubilee calls us to translate this forgiveness into social terms so that no individual, family, or people is crushed by debt. I encourage leaders of nations with Christian traditions to set an example by canceling or significantly reducing the debts of the poorest countries.”

The Pope went on to extend his heartfelt thanks to all those who, in conflict-ridden areas across the globe, are working diplomatically to promote justice and peace.

“I express my deep gratitude”, he said, “to everyone who, in the many regions plagued by conflict, work toward dialogue and negotiations. Let us pray for an end to all fighting and a decisive focus on peace and reconciliation. My thoughts go to war-torn Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar, [North] Kivu, and so many other people in conflict.”

“Brothers and sisters,” he said, “war destroys. It always destroys! War is always a defeat. Always. I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those striving for peace.”