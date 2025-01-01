English
New Year in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The devastating Israeli war on Gaza deprived all Gazans of the ability to celebrate in New Year for the second year in a row.

Mohammed Al-Nafar, 29 years old, still remembers how Gaza’s sky was decorated with fireworks to celebrate New Year’s Eve, but now all he sees is clouds of smoke from Israeli airstrikes and the sound of Israeli warplanes.

Al-Nafar recalls how New Year’s celebrations were in Gaza City, where he lived before becoming displaced in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

