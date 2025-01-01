English
Cairo: Museum of Islamic Art Marks 121st Anniversary

Shafaqna English- The Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo has marked its 121st anniversary.

As one of the world’s largest museums dedicated to Islamic art, it houses a vast collection of artifacts spanning various periods and regions of the Islamic world.

The concept of establishing a museum for Islamic arts and antiquities emerged during the rule of Khedive Ismail in 1869. This vision materialized under his son, Khedive Tawfiq, when Frantz Pasha began collecting Islamic artifacts in 1880, initially assembling 111 pieces in the eastern wing of the Mosque of Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah.

By 1892, a small building named the “Arab Museum” was erected in the Mosque’s courtyard, with Frantz Pasha serving as its director. Khedive Abbas Helmy II officially inaugurated the museum building in Bab Al-Khalq Square on December 28, 1903. In 1951, the institution’s name was changed from the House of Arab Antiquities to the Museum of Islamic Art.

The museum’s architecture reflects the Mamluk style and is adjacent to the National Library. Over the years, it has undergone several expansions and renovations to accommodate its growing collection and to restore damage from various incidents.

The museum boasts over 100,000 artifacts representing Islamic civilization across different eras and regions.

