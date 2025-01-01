English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

PCBS: Population of Gaza declined by 6 percent since start of war

0

Shafaqna English- The population of Gaza has declined by 6 percent since start of the war, the official Palestinian statistics agency said.

About 100,000 Palestinians have left the enclave while more than 55,000 are presumed to have lost their lives, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said in a release on Tuesday (31 Dec 2024).

Approximately 45,500 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, have been killed since the war began and another 11,000 are missing, the bureau said, citing numbers from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

As such, the population of Gaza has declined by about 160,000 during the war to 2.1 million, with more than a million, or 47 percent of the total remaining population, children under the age of 18, the PCBS said.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

IFRC: Children in Gaza will freeze to death without safe access to life-saving assistance

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Palestinians performed Noon Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite rainy weather

nafiseh yazdani

Pope prays for families worldwide suffering  consequences of war

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 27 December 2024

leila yazdani

Pope Francis appeals to stop colonizing people with weapons

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza: Christians celebrate mass amid horrors of war

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.