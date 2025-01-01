PCBS: Population of Gaza declined by 6 percent since start of war

Shafaqna English- The population of Gaza has declined by 6 percent since start of the war, the official Palestinian statistics agency said.

About 100,000 Palestinians have left the enclave while more than 55,000 are presumed to have lost their lives, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said in a release on Tuesday (31 Dec 2024).

Approximately 45,500 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, have been killed since the war began and another 11,000 are missing, the bureau said, citing numbers from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

As such, the population of Gaza has declined by about 160,000 during the war to 2.1 million, with more than a million, or 47 percent of the total remaining population, children under the age of 18, the PCBS said.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com