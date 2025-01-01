English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious QuestionsShia Graph

Ahkam Graph: Can a Muslim be buried in non-Muslim cemetery?

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Burial of the Dead”.

Question & Answer

Question: If transferring a deceased Muslim to Islamic countries entails great difficulty, is it permissible to bury the body in cemeteries of non-Muslims from among the followers of the revealed religions [that is, Ahlul Kitãb]?

Answer: It is not permissible to bury a Muslim in cemeteries of non-Muslims, except if that is only out of absolute necessity.

Related posts

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Work & investment

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Eating Food Cooked With Steam From Non-Zabiha Meat

faati

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Is it permissible to cheat in exams at schools?

parniani

Ahkam Graph: Is it permissible to drape a Mosque with black cloth?

parniani

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Dealing with laws in non-Muslim countries

parniani

Ahkam Graph: What is the Islamic Law about buying a car on instalments?

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.