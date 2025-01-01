Ahkam Graph: Can a Muslim be buried in non-Muslim cemetery?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Burial of the Dead”.
Question & Answer
Question: If transferring a deceased Muslim to Islamic countries entails great difficulty, is it permissible to bury the body in cemeteries of non-Muslims from among the followers of the revealed religions [that is, Ahlul Kitãb]?
Answer: It is not permissible to bury a Muslim in cemeteries of non-Muslims, except if that is only out of absolute necessity.
