UN’s chief condemns New Orleans New Year’s Eve truck attack

Shafaqna English- UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s (01 Jan 2025) truck attack that killed at least 15 people in the city of New Orleans.

Media reports indicated that a USA male citizen had intentionally driven a pick-up truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in the city’s French quarter shortly after 3 am local time.

The 42-year-old suspect was killed in a police shootout that injured two officers. His potential allegiance to Daesh extremists is under investigation after a flag of the terrorist organization and improvised explosives were found in the rented vehicle and other locations nearby, according to the FBI.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack in New Orleans, where a driver struck a crowd gathered to celebrate the New Year, reportedly killing at least 15 people and injuring over 30 others,” said his Associate Spokesperson, Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez.

