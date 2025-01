Shafaqna English- Air pollution in Kabul worsens daily, which has become a source of frustration for the city’s residents.

Kabul residents told TOLOnews that they cannot easily move around the city due to severe air pollution and have urged the caretaker government to address this issue.

According to them, air pollution in the capital is “concerning.” Mohammad Qaseem, a Kabul resident, said: “The air is polluted, and people cannot walk around outside.”

