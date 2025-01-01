Hakim: We Take Pride in Those Who Have Been the Guiding Light of the Ummah

SHAFAQNA– Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement said: “We take immense pride in the men who have illuminated the history of our ummah with light, who have been the guiding beacon of truth, steadfast in their commitment to justice, sacrificing their lives for the cause, holding firm to our identity, and never compromising on the principles of the ummah, thus shaping a path for future generations.”

Seyyed Ammar Al-Hakim, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq, in a message commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of the commanders of victory, highlighted that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of the commanders of victory (may Allah (SWT) have mercy on them), which coincides with the twenty-second anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr (may his soul rest in peace).

He emphasized that during these days, the Islamic ummah finds itself at a crossroads, torn between pride in its victories and the sorrow of losing the resistance commanders.

Hakim further stated: “This timeless journey calls on us to honor those men who have written the history of our ummah with light, serving as the guiding beacon of truth, unwavering in their pursuit of justice, sacrificing their lives for the cause, preserving our identity, and holding fast to the principles of the ummah, thus setting an example for generations to come.”

Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq concluded by stressing that this noble legacy inspires us to persist in our efforts to secure the rights of our people and ummah, to eliminate injustice, to defend their just causes, and to immortalize the memory of scholars, martyrs, and commanders of the ummah in educational curricula and commemorative gatherings, in recognition of their efforts.

