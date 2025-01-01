Kosovo: New translation of the Quran into Albanian released

Shafaqna English- The Kosovo Council of Muslim Scholars has published a new edition of the Quran translated into the Albanian language, titled: “The Holy Quran – Albanian Translation”, the Muslimun Hawl Alam website reported.
This step is part of the council’s initiative launched with the slogan “The Quran, a gift to you,” aimed at providing a modern and updated translation of the Holy Book.
This translation is easily understandable and accessible to all Albanian speakers in the Western Balkan regions and around the world.
This important project, edited and approved by the Presidency of the Kosovo Council of Muslim Scholars, has been carried out in collaboration with the Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkey.
This translation is considered the most common version in the Albanian-speaking world. The renowned Researcher Haji Sharif Ahmedi, known as Master of Scholars, first translated it in 1988 in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo. Since then, it has been republished several times in various centers and countries around the world, and today it has reached a larger number of Muslims who utilize it to enhance their knowledge of the Holy Quran and deepen their faith.
A new edition that was recently published, following careful review and language correction based on the 1988 version, is now available in five thousand copies, which are being distributed as gifts to Muslims in all Albanian-speaking regions.
The Kosovo Council of Muslim Scholars is eager to expand the scope of this project in the future, and it is expected that more translations of the Quran will be published soon.
Source: IQNA